Grandmother's emotional plea for justice after Sacramento police shoot unarmed Stephon Clark

The grandmother of an unarmed black man who was killed by US police has made an emotional plea for change in the way officers approach suspects.

Sacramento police shot at Stephon Clark 20 times, killing the father-of-two in his grandmother's back garden, despite him only carrying a mobile phone.

Sequita Thompson gave an emotional news conference demanding prosecutions as she called for officers to adopt a less lethal approach when confronting suspects.

"Why didn't you just shoot him in the arm, shoot him in the leg, send the dogs, send the Taser," she said.

"Why? You didn't have to do that."