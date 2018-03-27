Fire service's two hour delay in response to Manchester Arena terror attack due to being 'outside of loop'

The report said good judgement was exercised by key emergency personnel at critical points during the evening. Credit: PA

A major review into the Manchester Arena terror attack has criticised the fire service for their slow response to the suicide bombing, which saw them arrive at the scene more than two hours after the bomb had been detonated. However, the Kerslake Report states that it cannot conclude if the delay in deploying firefighters to the scene could have saved lives or not. Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured more than 100 when he detonated a shrapnel-laden bomb following an Ariana Grande concert at the arena on May 22, 2017.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people when he detonated his bomb following Ariana Grande's concert. Credit: ITV News

The report, commissioned to assess the preparedness and emergency response to the attack found that the fire service was effectively "outside of the loop" of police and ambulance emergency responders. This meant that firefighters, some who heard the bomb go off, and trained in first-aid and terror scenarios with specialist equipment, did not get permission to go to the scene until hours after the suicide bombing, despite being stationed half a mile away. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service's (GMFRS) average response time is six minutes, yet in the case of the bombing, they arrived two hours and six minutes after the attack. Due to this, "a valuable resource was not available to assist on the scene, particularly with the movement of those who were injured from the foyer to the Casualty Clearing Station," the 226-page report found. It continued that "there is not one single reason nor one individual that caused this failure, rather, it was a combination of poor communication and poor procedures". The report by Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the Civil Service also found that "strategic oversights" by police commanders led to confusion over whether an "active shooter" was on the loose. It stated that the police duty inspector in the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) force control room declared Operation Plato, a pre-arranged plan when it is suspected a marauding armed terrorist may be on the loose - and assumed, wrongly, other agencies were aware. As a result, GMFRS was not aware until a conversation was heard at 12.15am the next morning. The report continued that it was "fortuitous" North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were not informed of Operation Plato - otherwise they may have pulled out their paramedics, but instead they stayed and "lives were saved". However the duty inspector was praised for taking one of the most crucial "life or death" decisions of the night, a "key use of discretion" to override the rules and allow paramedics and police to continue treating the injured even though they may be in danger of further attacks.

The report attacked some of the media for showing a 'complete lack of respect' to the victims and their loved ones. Credit: PA

The report, released on Tuesday, makes 50 recommendations but states its panel of experts was not to answer the question of, "would the earlier arrival of GMFRS at the scene have made any difference to the medical outcomes of the injured? "This is a question that only the coronial inquests can decide," the report said. Despite the criticisms that the review found, it also highlighted many areas of good practice including prior training and planning for any such major incidents, including a exercise at Manchester's Trafford Centre just months before the attack. It also praised the actions of the Arena staff, British Transport Police (BTP) and members of the public who showed "enormous bravery and compassion" when they stayed at the scene to help. Aside from the criticism of the fire service's response, the main conclusions from the report are:

"Considerable distress" for the families of those caught up in the attack was caused by the "complete failure" of an emergency response phone line provided by Vodafone, meaning they were unable to easily seek information about what had happened to their loved ones.

The panel said it was "shocked and dismayed" that families were "hounded" by some of the media in the wake of the attack, including "sneaky" attempts to take photos when families were receiving bad news. The panel said parts of the media showed a "lack of respect" and their actions were "completely and utterly unacceptable".

There were multiple duties on the Police Gold Commander (the person in charge of GMP's resources at the scene) and the Force Duty Officer on the night of the attack that were extremely wide ranging and testing, meaning that some issues of communication between the police and other agencies arose because of this.

Support and care for the families directly affected by the attack was not always carried out beyond the early period. In particular, the issue of continuing access to mental health services was highlighted by a number of the families.

The report criticised the Vodafone helpline for causing 'considerable distress'. Credit: PA

Despite the many recommendations, the report praised:

Investment in emergency planning meant people were generally able to act with a high degree of confidence.

Actions by individuals and organisations on the night demonstrated enormous "bravery and compassion".

Good judgement was exercised by key emergency personnel at critical points during the evening.

The city's response was exceptional.

Vital support and comfort was provided by family liaison officers and bereavement nurses.

The removal of the deceased from the Arena was treated with care and sensitivity.

The report praised the city's response to the attack. Credit: PA

The report was commissioned by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, to assess the preparedness and emergency response to the attack, and to see what could be learnt from it should any similar event occur in the future. Following his report's publication, Lord Kerslake said the views of the bereaved,injured, and others affected by the attack were at the "front and centre" of the report's creation, and it was these people who must always be thought of first and foremost in the wake of the attack. He continued that the attack "was devastating for many thousands of people... “There is a lot to be proud of in the response to the attack, both for the city region of Greater Manchester, and for the emergency services. "The benefits of collaborative working and planning for emergencies were demonstrated to the full. And there were hundreds, if not thousands, of individual acts of bravery and selflessness. “But it’s also vital to learn the lessons around things that did not go so well. "It matters not just for the people of Greater Manchester and beyond who were caught up in the terrible events of that night, but also for places that might be caught up in such an attack in the future. “I would like to thank all of those who contributed to this report. "There was honesty, there was soul-searching, and there was a determination that their insight would benefit others in the future.”

The report was commissioned so that 'vital lessons around things that did not go so well' could be 'learnt'. Credit: PA

What has the response to the report been?

Chief Con Ian Hopkins said GMP's thoughts 'are with the families... and all those affected'. Credit: PA

Chief Constable of GMP, Ian Hopkins said the forces's "thoughts today are with the families of the 22 people who lost their lives and all those who have been physically and psychologically affected. "The families suffered a terrible loss but have shown great courage and with the first anniversary just eight weeks away this will be a difficult time for them. "From the moment we received the first call on May 22, 2017, about that barbaric act our actions have always been focused on supporting them. "In those first few minutes the priority was to save lives while being aware there may be a further attack. "It was an immense and unprecedented situation that faced us and I am proud of the way the officers and staff of GMP responded that night and in the days, weeks and months that have followed. "In the face of danger they ran into the Arena as others were running away, they experienced things that no-one should have to experience." Chief Con Hopkins continued that the investigation into the attack is still underway, working through 12,000 exhibits and 2,000 statements. He continued that police officers on the night "used their professional knowledge and experience to make sure we did the right thing in those challenging circumstances. "Learning from such exceptional events is so important. "This is why we have extensively reviewed and assessed the responses so that learning can be included in future plans. "These plans will assist not just GMP but the whole police service. "There were a number of matters that were raised and some improvements have already been made. "The Kerslake Report will now form part of that learning."

Lord Bob Kerslake chaired the review. Credit: ITV News

How did events unfold in the immediate aftermath of the attack?

Monday, May 22, 2017

10.31pm - BTP at Victoria station run towards the sound of explosion in the Arena foyer, arriving one minute later.

- BTP at Victoria station run towards the sound of explosion in the Arena foyer, arriving one minute later. 10.33pm - First call to GMP reporting an explosion at the Arena.

- First call to GMP reporting an explosion at the Arena. 10.42pm - The first paramedic arrives at Victoria station.

- The first paramedic arrives at Victoria station. 10.43pm - First armed police arrive in the foyer.

- First armed police arrive in the foyer. 10.46pm -Road closures commence nearby.

-Road closures commence nearby. 10.49pm - Twelve ambulances are now at the scene.

- Twelve ambulances are now at the scene. 10.58pm - Injured people in the foyer begin to be moved to the station concourse as a casualty treatment area is set up.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017