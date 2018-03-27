Late VAR penalty denies England win over Italy

England's World Cup preparations continued in encouraging fashion despite the frustration of a video assistant referee ruling allowing Italy to snatch a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Four days after securing a deserved win in Holland, tentative optimism continued as the Three Lions produced a promising display against another big-name absentee from this summer's finals.

Italy are not the force they once were but this was another assured display from England, even though a familiar lack of cutting edge meant Gareth Southgate's side failed to build on Jamie Vardy's first-half goal. Lorenzo Insigne grabbed an 88th-minute penalty leveller after a video assistant referee review.

Referee Deniz Aytekin pointed to the spot after looking at footage of debutant James Tarkowski making contact with Italy substitute Federico Chiesa, but it did not take too much gloss off another solid display in England's last match before Southgate names his squad for Russia.