Mountain lion spotted roaming through California back gardens

A mountain lion has been captured after being caught roaming through back gardens in a California neighbourhood.

The big cat was spotted on Monday morning in the Los Angeles County community of Azusa before being tranquilised by wildlife officers.

Television news helicopter cameras showed it leaping over fences, climbing onto the roof of a shed and pawing at the door of a home.

Azusa police warned residents to stay inside on social media as they contained the big cat until wildlife specialists arrived.

After being tranquilised, the sleeping animal was loaded onto a pick-up truck and moved away from the neighborhood.