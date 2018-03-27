MPs slam Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg after he turns down invitation to attend fake news probe

Theresa May echoes calls for the Facebook founder to appear before MPs. Credit: PA

Mark Zuckerberg has come under intense criticism from the UK parliamentary committee investigating fake news after the head of Facebook refused an invitation to appear before them. Prime Minister Theresa May even weighed in on the issue, urging the social media mogul to co-operate with the inquiry. The social media billionaire's decision to instead send a senior executive to give evidence to the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, was branded "absolutely astonishing" by its chairman. The disclosure came amid a report by CNN that Zuckerberg had agreed to testify to Congress in the United States over the release of millions of users' data details to the UK firm, Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg said he'd send a deputy instead of appearing personally.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee on Tuesday, Mrs May said: "Mr Zuckerberg will decide for himself whether he wants to come before the committee but what I hope is that Facebook will recognise why this is so significant to people, why people are so concerned about it and ensure that the committee is able to get to the answers that they want." Earlier Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Damian Collins insisted Zuckerberg himself was "the right person to give evidence" and repeated his call for him to face MPs either in person or by video link. Speaking after the committee took three and a half hours of testimony from whistle-blower Christopher Wylie, Mr Collins said: "Given the extraordinary evidence we have heard so far today... I think it is absolutely astonishing that Mark Zuckerberg is not prepared to submit himself for questioning in front of a parliamentary or congressional hearing, given that these are questions of fundamental importance to Facebook users as well as to our inquiry.

Damian Collins, chairman of the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

"I would certainly urge him to think again if he has any concern for the people who use his company's services." Mr Wylie is a former employee of Cambridge Analytica (CA), which allegedly used data gathered from Facebook users in its targeted messaging on behalf of Donald Trump's election campaign in the US. He said he believed the closely linked Canadian company AggregateIQ had played a "very significant" role in securing a Leave vote in Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership.

Christopher Wylie (left), a former employee of Cambridge Analytica, gives more evidence to the committee.

AggregateIQ (AIQ) took 40% of the spending by the Vote Leave campaign to target messages at a "very specific cohort" of voters who they believed could swing the result, he said. And he claimed that a representative of the company, which also did work for the pro-Brexit BeLeave, DUP and Veterans for Britain campaigns, told him that its activities were "totally illegal". Vote Leave campaign director Dominic Cummings dismissed Mr Wylie as a "fantasist-charlatan" in a blog post written while the pink-haired whistle-blower was still giving evidence.

The House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee's inquiry into fake news.