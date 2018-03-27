Police inspector Darren McKie jailed for life over detective wife Leanne's murder during debt row

A police inspector who strangled his detective wife to death as he tried hiding debts worth over £100,000 has been jailed for life.

Darren McKie, 43, who worked for Greater Manchester Police, was told he must serve a minimum of 19 years for the killing of wife Leanne.

McKie throttled his partner in their Poynton Lake home, Cheshire, on September 29 last year before going about disposing of the body.

The inspector had tried concealing debts of over £115,000 through "subterfuge and fraud" before his wife confronted him.

Initially he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but was convicted of murder last Friday and jailed at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.