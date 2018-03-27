Prince William will miss the FA Cup final to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding
Prince William has decided to put his wedding duties ahead of his Football Association duties on May 19, ITV News has learned.
Ever since it was revealed his brother's wedding was being held on the same day as the FA Cup Final, the Duke of Cambridge has been struggling to work out how he can attend both.
He wanted to be at the ceremony for when Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle and at their evening reception.
However, he's also felt duty to attend the FA Cup final at Wembley, as he is President of the Football Association.
He's held that position for 12 years.
The wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor begins at noon.
The FA has yet to announce an official start time for the match, but in recent years kick off has been at 5.30pm
There's been lots of speculation about whether the Prince would helicopter from Windsor Castle to Wembley, and whether he could be back in time for the evening party.
200 guests have been invited to a party at nearby Frogmore House which is being hosted by Harry's father The Prince of Wales.
But given the FA Cup Final may run into extra time, the decision has been made that William cannot be in both locations.
So on this occasion, the Duke of Cambridge chosen the wedding festivities over the football.
Prince Harry has not yet announced whether he has chosen his older brother to be his Best Man – but it's widely expected he will.
Harry was best man for William when he married the then Catherine Middleton in 2011.
Neither Kensington Palace nor the Football Association would comment on our story.
The FA would not say who they have in mind to replace Prince William at the match.