Prince William will miss the FA Cup final to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding

Prince William has decided to put his wedding duties ahead of his Football Association duties on May 19, ITV News has learned.

Ever since it was revealed his brother's wedding was being held on the same day as the FA Cup Final, the Duke of Cambridge has been struggling to work out how he can attend both.

He wanted to be at the ceremony for when Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle and at their evening reception.

However, he's also felt duty to attend the FA Cup final at Wembley, as he is President of the Football Association.

He's held that position for 12 years.

The wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor begins at noon.