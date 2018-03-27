Russian spies expelled from Western capitals over Salisbury nerve agent attack

Scores of Russian spies are facing expulsion from Western capitals as allies rallied in an unprecedented show of support for Britain over the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

More than 100 agents are being sent home from 23 countries in what Theresa May called the "largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history".

They include 60 from the US and intelligence officers operating in Canada, Ukraine, Norway, Macedonia and Albania, as well as in 16 European Union member states.

On Monday night, Australia became the latest country to back the UK by expelling two Russian diplomats.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and minister for foreign affairs Julie Bishop issued a statement saying two Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers" would be directed to leave the country within seven days.

The statement added: "This decision reflects the shocking nature of the attack - the first offensive use of chemical weapons in Europe since the Second World War, involving a highly lethal substance in a populated area, endangering countless other members of the community.

"It takes into account advice from the UK Government that the substance used on 4 March was a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia. Such an attack cannot be tolerated by any sovereign nation. We strongly support the call on Russia to disclose the full extent of its chemical weapons programme in accordance with international law.

"This attack is part of a pattern of reckless and deliberate conduct by the Russian state that constitutes a growing threat to international security, global non-proliferation rules against the use of chemical weapons, the rights of other sovereign nations and the international rules-based order that underpins them.

Earlier, the co-ordinated move drew a furious response from Moscow, which accused Western allies of "blindly following the principle of the Euro-Atlantic unity to the detriment of common sense, the norms of civilised inter-state dialogue and the principles of international law".

Mrs May also told the Commons more than 130 people could have been exposed to the Novichok nerve agent, with more than 50 people assessed in hospital.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were left critically ill following the attack, with the PM saying doctors have indicated their condition is unlikely to change in the near future and they "may never recover fully".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Russia "has a direct or indirect responsibility" for the "outrageous" attack but had offered "denials and diversion" in response to claims and questions over their involvement.