Sexual harassment victims need better protection at work, report warns

Victims of sexual harassment at work need better protection because their voices have been silenced by "corrosive" cultures, a report has said.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) called on the Government to introduce legislation stopping employers from ignoring complaints to protect their reputation.

The commission said it had discovered "truly shocking" examples of sexual harassment, including a 17-year-old who locked herself in a toilet after men "joked" about rape, and a woman who revealed she lost her job and her health.

The commission said firms should not use non-disclosure agreements to sweep sexual harassment under the carpet.

There should be a new legal duty on employers to prevent harassment or victimisation, as well as more protection for victims, said the EHRC.

It also suggested that managers should be given training on how to tackle any problems.