Some brightness with a few showers for many but remaining wet across Scotland

Today

A few sunny spells are expected across England, Wales and Northern Ireland but there will also be showers, some of these may be heavy.

Across Scotland rain will linger into the evening, falling as snow over the hills.

Tonight

Rain and hill snow will persist in northern Scotland with clear spells and showers elsewhere. After midnight, rain will push in Wales and south-west England.

Wednesday

Rain will push eastwards across Wales and the southern half of England leaving quite an unsettled and blustery day. The rain will turn to sleet and snow at times over high ground.