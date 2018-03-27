Australia sends Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft home early from tour over cricket ball-tampering

Cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been sent home early from Australia's tour of South Africa over the ball-tampering scandal.

The trio are set to learn their fate within the next 24 hours, Cricket Australia has said, with their sporting careers in jeopardy.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said a preliminary investigation had found captain Smith, vice captain Warner and Bancroft were the only players aware of the plot.

He said that the Australian cricketing authority was considering a range of sanctions against them.

But head coach Darren Lehmann will keep his job after it was established that he was not party to the tampering.