- ITV Report
Australia sends Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft home early from tour over cricket ball-tampering
Cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been sent home early from Australia's tour of South Africa over the ball-tampering scandal.
The trio are set to learn their fate within the next 24 hours, Cricket Australia has said, with their sporting careers in jeopardy.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said a preliminary investigation had found captain Smith, vice captain Warner and Bancroft were the only players aware of the plot.
He said that the Australian cricketing authority was considering a range of sanctions against them.
But head coach Darren Lehmann will keep his job after it was established that he was not party to the tampering.
The fall-out from the scandal has already been significant, with batter Smith, 28, suspended from the final Test match against South Africa and docked his match fee.
Tim Paine has stepped up to replace him as captain.
Smith has also been forced to step down from the captaincy of Indian Premier League side the Rajasthan Royals.
In a whirlwind few days, figures from across Australia's sporting and political worlds have been unanimous in condemnation of the alleged ball-tampering, which involved the use of yellow tape.
During the press conference, Mr Sutherland apologised on behalf of Cricket Australia to "all Australians" - stressing that the tampering was limited to the three players.
"The key finding is that prior knowledge of the ball-tampering incident was limited to three players - captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft," he said.
"The three players on report, we are contemplating significant sanctions, which will reflect the gravity of what has occurred and the damage it has done to the standing of Australian cricket."
Sutherland added: "No other players or support staff had prior knowledge and this includes Darren Lehmann, who despite inaccurate media reports has not resigned from his position.
"He will continue to coach the Australia men's team under his current contract.
"Once the investigation has concluded in the next 24 hours sanctions will be announced. All three players who have been reported will leave South Africa tomorrow."
Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan questioned whether Australian players had used ball-tampering during the recent Ashes series.
Ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke and the country's Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, have already expressed their disappointment over the scandal.