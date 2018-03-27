Turning wet and windy from the southwest overnight

Rain and hill snow will persist across northern Scotland tonight, with clear spells and scattered showers elsewhere. After midnight, another batch of rain accompanied by strong winds, will push in across South-west England and Wales.

Tomorrow this rain will continue to track east into central and southeastern parts of England resulting in quite an unsettled and blustery day. The rain will turn to sleet and snow at times over high ground.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Often cloudy over the next few days with showers or longer spells of rain and a risk of snow at times, mainly high ground in the north. Feeling fairly cold