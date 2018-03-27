Viagra to be available from pharmacies across the UK for under £5 a pill

Men seeking Viagra will be able to buy the drug from pharmacies across the UK from Tuesday for just under £5 a pill, its manufacturer has announced.

The move comes after health officials reclassified the drug last year.

In November, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced that it is reclassifying Viagra Connect tablets so they can be sold over the counter in pharmacies.

It was hoped that making the drug more widely available will mean that men who may have not previously sought help for erectile dysfunction will be more likely to do so.

Now Viagra Connect manufacturer Pfizer has revealed when and where people can access the drug.

It will be available in pharmacies from Tuesday March 27, for £19.99 for a four-tablet pack or £34.99 for an eight-tablet pack, including VAT.

It will be available exclusively in Boots for two weeks before being rolled to other pharmacies.

Pfizer said that Viagra Connect is the first pharmacy medicine for erectile dysfunction to be made available without prescription.

It said that erectile problems affect up to one in five men - the equivalent of 4.3 million men across the UK.

But many do not seek medical help for their condition.