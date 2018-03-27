- ITV Report
Weather: some sunny spells across England, Wales and Northern Ireland along with some showers
A band of rain will gradually clear eastern parts of England this morning, then there will be some sunny spells across England, Wales and Northern Ireland but there will also be some showers.
A few of these could be on the heavy side. In the best of the sunshine highs will reach around 14 Celsius (57 F). However rain will linger across Scotland for much of the day giving a cold feel and there will also be some snow over high ground.