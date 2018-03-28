Britain's youngest councillor Clarissa Slade found dead aged 21

A woman who was elected Britain's youngest councillor at 18 has died in "unexplained" circumstances.

Clarissa Slade, 21, who was elected as a Conservative councillor for Mid Devon District Council in 2015, was found dead at her flat in Winchester on Monday.

Her father Colin Slade, who is also a Conservative councillorin Devon along with Miss Slade's mother Elizabeth, said the family were "still pretty much in the dark" as to the circumstances.

Mr Slade told the Daily Telegraph: "It is such a shock. She was due to come back to visit and the first thing we knew was when she was not on the train.

"She had a bright future ahead, she was very keen on politics and she was a very bright young councillor, the youngest in the country when she was elected.

"She was looking to possibly pursue a career in politics."