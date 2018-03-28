Crewe Alexandra FC may still face an investigation as conclusions of FA sex abuse inquiry are delayed

Crewe Alexandra FC may yet become the subject of a child sex abuse inquiry despite announcing earlier this month it saw no need to carry out one following an “extremely thorough” Cheshire police investigation.

Crewe, who had promised an internal review when the allegations against its former coach Barry Bennell first surfaced, is believed to be one of up to 12 clubs of particular interest to the man leading the current FA inquiry into historic sex abuse in football.

ITV News understands a number of those, as yet unnamed clubs, have been asked to provide Clive Sheldon QC with a “structured report” outlining the actions they took when they first faced allegations of abuse.

If he’s not satisfied with the contents of those reports, he has the power to launch his own investigation.

Where appropriate he can also recommend sanctions against the clubs and current or former members of staff.