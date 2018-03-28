Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson suspended from Twitter

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has had his account suspended on Twitter.

The account is no longer visible on the platform to other users.

It is understood that Mr Robinson's account was removed for violating the social media platform's policies on "hateful conduct", however it is not clear what specific incident triggered the suspension.

This is not the first time Robinson, who left the EDL in 2013, has had his Twitter account suspended. He was also temporarily removed from the platform earlier this month for seven days before his account was reactivated.

Twitter has declined to comment on whether the suspension is permanent or not.