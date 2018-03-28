Households hit with steepest council tax rise in 14 years

Council tax is going up by an average of 5.1% Credit: PA

Households in England are facing the steepest council tax hike in 14 years, after the government announced an average 5.1% increase in band D council tax for the 2018-19 year. The average home will pay £81 more, with nearly £2 billion extra to be raised as town halls take advantage of new freedoms to increase bills by as much as 5.99%. Councils leaders said caps on bills since the Conservatives took power had left them with "little choice" but to ask residents to pay more as they struggle to balance the books.

£1,671 Average council tax figure for 2018-19.

Shire areas - which have the highest average bill of £1,749 - have been hit with a £86 increase, while the average Band D household in London will pay £1,405, an increase of £55 on 2017/18. In the new financial year, 148 out of 152 adult social care authorities will add some or all of the 3% precept they can charge to cover adult social care. The extra charge accounts for £30 of the average Band D bill, the department said. In February ITV News reported that the majority of crisis-hit councils across England were considering implementing a 5.99% rise.

Sajid Javid said bills are lower in Credit: PA

Andrew Gwynne MP, Labour’s shadow communities and local government secretary said the rise shows under the Conservative government people are paying "more for less". "Over the last eight years, council budgets have been reduced by 50% and services cut, with local people forced to pick up the slack as council tax bills soar," he said. But communities secretary Sajid Javid said the last Labour government doubled council tax, insisting bills were lower in real terms under the Conservatives. He said: "Council tax in England is 7.6% lower in real terms than it was when we came to government and we have introduced a legal right for local taxpayers to veto excessive increases.

Here are the 10 biggest rises in council tax for 2018-19.