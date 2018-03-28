John Worboys' victims to discover whether they have stopped the black cab rapist's release from jail

The victims of John Worboys will discover this week if they have successfully reversed a decision to let the black cab rapist leave jail.

The decision will be announced on Wednesday by three judges at the High Court in London following a two-day hearing earlier this month.

Lawyers for two women, who cannot be named, argued that the Parole Board's decision to release the 60-year-old serial sex attacker was "irrational", and should be overturned.

The judges continued a temporary bar preventing Worboys' release, originally granted in January, following the legal action.

Worboys watched the hearing via a video link from prison as Sir Brian Leveson, Mr Justice Garnham and Mr Justice Jay said they would give their decision later this month.

"He has completed his tariff and he is therefore entitled to be released if it is not necessary for the protection of the public that he be detained,” said Worboys’ representative Edward Fitzgerald QC.