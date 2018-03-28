- ITV Report
John Worboys' victims to discover whether they have stopped the black cab rapist's release from jail
The victims of John Worboys will discover this week if they have successfully reversed a decision to let the black cab rapist leave jail.
The decision will be announced on Wednesday by three judges at the High Court in London following a two-day hearing earlier this month.
Lawyers for two women, who cannot be named, argued that the Parole Board's decision to release the 60-year-old serial sex attacker was "irrational", and should be overturned.
The judges continued a temporary bar preventing Worboys' release, originally granted in January, following the legal action.
Worboys watched the hearing via a video link from prison as Sir Brian Leveson, Mr Justice Garnham and Mr Justice Jay said they would give their decision later this month.
"He has completed his tariff and he is therefore entitled to be released if it is not necessary for the protection of the public that he be detained,” said Worboys’ representative Edward Fitzgerald QC.
"The Parole Board had directed his release, he was entitled on their direction to freedom and he has had that taken away.
"I think it is a unique case in which someone who has been granted his freedom has then had it taken away from him.
"If ever there was a case for the judicial review jurisdiction to be exercised with the greatest care and anxious scrutiny, it is this case."
Worboys was jailed in 2009 after being found guilty of 19 offences, including rape, sexual assault and drugging, committed against 12 victims.
Hey attacked some of his victims in his hackney carriage.
Police believe he committed crimes against 105 women between 2002 and 2008.
The two victims who brought the case say something went "badly wrong" with the Parole Board's decision to free him.
They say the Parole Board should have taken into account "critical evidence" of the "wider allegations" against Worboys.