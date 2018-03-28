Sir Ken Dodd's funeral in Liverpool expected to attract legions of fans

Fans are expected to line the streets of Liverpool to pay their final respects to comedian Sir Ken Dodd.

Sir Ken's funeral will be held at the city's Anglican cathedral at 1pm on Wednesday.

A horse-drawn hearse, a nod to his father's job as a coal merchant, will lead the funeral cortege from East Prescot Road at 11am on Wednesday, and residents and visitors have been encouraged to line the route.

The much-loved comedian, aged 90, died at his home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, earlier this month.