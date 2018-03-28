Kim Jong Un visited Beijing and met with President Xi, China confirms

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visited Beijing and met with President Xi Jinping in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011, the Chinese government has confirmed.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Mr Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday.

Mr Xi held talks with Mr Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and he and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet for Mr Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said.

They also watched an art performance together, the news agency said.

Analysts say Mr Kim would have felt a need to consult with his country's traditional ally ahead of his planned meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump.