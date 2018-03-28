Mine-clearing begins around site where Jesus was baptised

People are baptised in the Jordan River, the spot where John the Baptist is said to have baptised Jesus. Credit: ITV News

The third holiest site in Christianity is where it’s thought Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River. Last year more than half a million people visited the West Bank spot, many to immerse themselves in the water. If they took in the scenery, they will have noticed the eight churches nearby. But they couldn’t have visited them because for half a century they’ve been out of bounds, surrounded by minefields.

The churches close to the area of the Jordan River where Jesus was baptised, are surrounded by minefields. Credit: ITV News

After the Six-Day War of 1967 the Israeli army laid the mines and booby-trapped the churches to prevent enemy gunmen operating out of neighbouring Jordan from using the buildings as cover. Earlier this month the Halo Trust – renowned for mine clearance around the world – began work to clear this site. Delicate diplomacy was required to bring the Israeli and Palestinian authorities together, not to mention the various denominations.

The Halo Trust are renowned for mine clearance around the world. Credit: ITV News

Now, Christians, Jews and Muslims are working on the site together with the shared purpose of making it a safe place where pilgrims can come and worship in the churches once more. In the land around the churches you can make out lines of anti-tank mines as well as the tailfins of mortar shells poking out of the sand. They have 250 acres to clear, but are hoping to complete the work by next Easter. In 1970 a shell destroyed the top corner of one of the churches revealing its beautiful interior. Pictures taken by a drone show lustrous decorations, mosaics and icons. Soon restorers will be able to get inside to begin their work.

A shell destroyed the top corner of this church in 1970, revealing its beautiful interior. Credit: ITV News