New charge in the £14m Hatton Garden heist probe

Police have charged a man with plotting the 2015 Hatton Garden jewellery heist.

Officers from Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad held Michael Seed, of Liverpool Road, Islington, north London, on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to burgle and one count conspiracy to conceal or disguise.

The suspect was arrested at around 7.30am after his house was searched by police.

Scotland Yard said "a number of items" had been seized.