- ITV Report
-
New charge in the £14m Hatton Garden heist probe
Police have charged a man with plotting the 2015 Hatton Garden jewellery heist.
Officers from Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad held Michael Seed, of Liverpool Road, Islington, north London, on Tuesday.
The 57-year-old man has been charged with one count of conspiracy to burgle and one count conspiracy to conceal or disguise.
The suspect was arrested at around 7.30am after his house was searched by police.
Scotland Yard said "a number of items" had been seized.
The audacious heist was carried out over the Easter weekend in 2015, when a gang ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.
Valuables worth up to £29 million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires, were taken.
Nine people were convicted and jailed for their roles in the raid, one of the biggest in UK history.
Another thief, known only as Basil, was said to remain at large.
He was instrumental in helping the gang get into the vault in the heart of London’s diamond district.