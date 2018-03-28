The Estonian plastic bottle deposit scheme Scotland hopes to emulate

A delegation of environmental campaigners and shop owners from Scotland is on a fact finding trip to Estonia where plastic recycling rates are nearly twice what they are back home.

Estonia is one of several European countries with a plastic bottle deposit return scheme.

In the 12 years since it was launched, 3.2 billion drinks containers have been recycled. Some 90% of plastics bottles are recycled in the country.

A similar scheme has been proposed in England, but the Scottish government, often ahead on environmental matters, is already well into a consultation process.

The team of retailers and campaigners from Scotland travelled to Estonia to learn lessons and gather ideas.