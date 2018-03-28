Turning colder and more unsettled over the next few days.

Remaining rain in the southeast will clear overnight. Rain and hill snow will edge across northeast Scotland. Elsewhere, showers will ease, leaving clear spells, allowing a frost and patchy fog to form. Showery rain will arrive in the far southwest later.

A band of heavy showery rain will move northeast across England and Wales tomorow, with thunder possible. Meanwhile rain and hill snow will affect northeast Scotland. Sunny spells and showers elsewhere.

Remaining cold and changeable through the Easter weekend with periods of rain or showers, these wintry over northern hills and turning windy at times. Drier and brighter on Easter Sunday.