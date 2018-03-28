Turning colder and more unsettled

Heavy rain will spread east across southern areas during the morning with perhaps some snow over the hills, clearing later today. Elsewhere it will be a mixture of bright spells and scattered showers; these wintry over hills and mountains. Feeling colder.

Showers will mostly die away, leaving a cold, clear night. A frost will form for many, with some areas of freezing fog. Northeast Scotland may see some snow by dawn.

A band of heavy showers will move across England and Wales from the southwest through thursday, some thundery. Meanwhile snow showers will affect the northeast, possibly to lower levels.