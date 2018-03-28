Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Turning colder and more unsettled

Heavy rain will spread east across southern areas during the morning with perhaps some snow over the hills, clearing later today. Elsewhere it will be a mixture of bright spells and scattered showers; these wintry over hills and mountains. Feeling colder.

Showers will mostly die away, leaving a cold, clear night. A frost will form for many, with some areas of freezing fog. Northeast Scotland may see some snow by dawn.

A band of heavy showers will move across England and Wales from the southwest through thursday, some thundery. Meanwhile snow showers will affect the northeast, possibly to lower levels.