Victory for Prince Charles in campaign against plastic

It looks like a crackdown on our addiction to plastic bottles is about to begin, and the UK will get a bottle-return scheme similar to those running in Sweden and Germany.

The deposit return scheme for bottles will be introduced in England – if it successfully passes a consultation phase later this year.

Across the UK we get through 13 billion plastic drinks bottles each year, three billion of which end up in landfill, incinerators or pollute the sea.

Prince Charles called for a bottle deposit scheme when he spoke to ITV News last year.

He was speaking in Malta at the Our Oceans conference, where delegates were told there would soon be more plastic in the sea than fish.

At the time, Malta was about to introduce a scheme of its own.