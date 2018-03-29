A chilly Easter Weekend in store

This Evening and Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow across northeast Scotland tonight. A band of rain and hill snow will move from mid-Wales and the Midlands into northern England and Northern Ireland. Otherwise, showers easing with clear spells and a patchy frost.

Friday:

Early rain and hill snow will across northern areas turning showery. Heavy rain developing over southern and perhaps some southern parts of the UK. Generally drier and brighter elsewhere.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: