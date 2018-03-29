Boris Johnson: Salisbury attack crystallised a 'global wave of revulsion' against Russia

The nerve agent attack in Salisbury has crystallised a "global wave of revulsion" against Russia, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Johnson used a major foreign policy speech in London to praise friends and allies who surprised Moscow with their strong support for the UK.

The Foreign Secretary said: "Never before has there been a collective expulsion of Russian diplomats on the scale that we have seen over the last few days.

"It seems clear that the Kremlin underestimated the strength of global feeling.

"I do not for one moment believe that this global wave of revulsion has been prompted solely by Salisbury, let alone a sentimental love or affection for the UK.

"It wasn't about us. It was about all of us and the kind of world we want to live in.

"Because, I believe these expulsions represent a moment when a feeling has suddenly crystallised.

"When years of vexation and provocation have worn the collective patience to breaking point, and when across the world - across three continents - there are countries who are willing to say enough is enough."