- ITV Report
One year to go before Brexit and voters remain divided on leaving the EU
With exactly one year to go before Brexit, UK voters are more pessimistic about leaving the European Union, but few have changed their minds about whether the UK should remain part of the bloc, according to a leading pollster.
Sir John Curtice said there is "far from sufficient evidence" that a second referendum would reverse the result of the original vote.
Analysis of polling since the 2016 ballot shows "increased pessimism" about the likely outcome of the withdrawal talks - but little shift in voter intentions, according to the University of Strathclyde academic.
In a report published by The UK in a Changing Europe, which is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), to mark one year to exit day, he said the country is still "deeply divided".
In February 2017, 33% felt that the UK would get a good deal compared to 37% who did not - but by end of the year that had switched to just 19% to 52%, according to research agency NatCen.
"Has this apparently rather more doubtful mood served to reduce support for Brexit?" Sir John wrote.
"There is some sign of movement, but not enough to suggest that the country is anything other than more or less evenly divided down the middle on the subject, much as it was on referendum day itself."
In the face of the divide, Theresa May has said she will take a whirlwind tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom with a promise to keep the country "strong and united".
Speaking to voters in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, Mrs May will say that, whether they voted Leave or Remain, what is important now is making Brexit "a success for everyone".
As the final year countdown began, she was buoyed by the EU's approval for a 21-month transition period after the official date of Brexit on March 29 2019 to allow the UK to prepare for its new relationship with Europe.
But tough negotiations on the nature of the future relationship lie ahead over the months before a planned agreement in the autumn.
And the UK Government is facing stiff resistance from Edinburgh and Cardiff to plans to repatriate some powers from Brussels to London, rather than the devolved administrations.
Speaking ahead of her trip, Mrs May said: "I am determined that our future will be a bright one. It's a future in which we trade freely with friends and partners across Europe and beyond.
"Having regained control of our laws, our borders and our money, and seized the opportunities provided by Brexit, the UK will thrive as a strong and united country that works for everyone, no matter whether you voted Leave or Remain."
Mrs May insisted that each of the devolved administrations will see "an increase in their decision-making powers" as a result of the return of responsibilities currently exercised by the EU.
Her Government remains "absolutely committed" to the devolution settlements, she said.
And she restated her rejection of EU proposals which would effectively create an administrative border down the Irish Sea by keeping Northern Ireland in the Customs Union.
"As the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, I have an absolute responsibility to protect the integrity of the United Kingdom as a whole," she said.
"That means ensuring that no new barriers are created within our common domestic market and that the UK is able to meet its international obligations in the future.
"No Prime Minister could leave these things to chance, because they are absolutely crucial to our success as a country in the future."