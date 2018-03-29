One year to go before Brexit and voters remain divided on leaving the EU

With exactly one year to go before Brexit, UK voters are more pessimistic about leaving the European Union, but few have changed their minds about whether the UK should remain part of the bloc, according to a leading pollster.

Sir John Curtice said there is "far from sufficient evidence" that a second referendum would reverse the result of the original vote.

Analysis of polling since the 2016 ballot shows "increased pessimism" about the likely outcome of the withdrawal talks - but little shift in voter intentions, according to the University of Strathclyde academic.

In a report published by The UK in a Changing Europe, which is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), to mark one year to exit day, he said the country is still "deeply divided".

In February 2017, 33% felt that the UK would get a good deal compared to 37% who did not - but by end of the year that had switched to just 19% to 52%, according to research agency NatCen.

"Has this apparently rather more doubtful mood served to reduce support for Brexit?" Sir John wrote.

"There is some sign of movement, but not enough to suggest that the country is anything other than more or less evenly divided down the middle on the subject, much as it was on referendum day itself."

In the face of the divide, Theresa May has said she will take a whirlwind tour of the four nations of the United Kingdom with a promise to keep the country "strong and united".

Speaking to voters in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, Mrs May will say that, whether they voted Leave or Remain, what is important now is making Brexit "a success for everyone".