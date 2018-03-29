- ITV Report
'Brexit was a vote for change - that's what we want to deliver': Theresa May reveals plans for post-Brexit Britain
Overhauling NHS funding arrangements and ploughing more money into education are among the plans for post-Brexit Britain, Theresa May has told ITV News.
Speaking to political editor Robert Peston, the Prime Minister said the country would put the money currently paid to the EU into health and schooling.
She confirmed that she wanted a bespoke trading deal with the European Union, unlike any other deal it has signed with other non-EU countries.
And she said she was working on policies here at home in a bid to address all aspects of why people voted for Brexit in the first place.
"The vote for Brexit had different elements to it - some people were voting because of their concerns about immigration, people wanted to take back control of our borders, our money, our laws," she said.
"But also, underpinning it, there was a vote for change. People did feel that the system wasn't working for them in perhaps the way that it should.
"Globalisation wasn't working - there were big companies that seemed to play by different rules.
"That's why, across what we're doing is not only delivering on Brexit, but also taking action here in the UK."
That action will include a longer-term plan for the NHS. Instead of determining an annual budget each year, she said, a multi-year funding arrangement will be agreed so health chiefs have more certainty and stability from year to year.
Improving education and investing in technical education will also be a priority, she said, while tackling corporate governance - to "ensure that companies play by the same rules as everybody else" - will be investigated.
She told ITV News that there was "no question" that the UK would leave the EU, and was working towards a withdrawal agreement she believed would satisfy MPs across all parties.
She said a bespoke agreement, taking into account mutual interests and the fact that Britain had previously been part of the EU, was the "right way" forward.