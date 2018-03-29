'Brexit was a vote for change - that's what we want to deliver': Theresa May reveals plans for post-Brexit Britain

Overhauling NHS funding arrangements and ploughing more money into education are among the plans for post-Brexit Britain, Theresa May has told ITV News.

Speaking to political editor Robert Peston, the Prime Minister said the country would put the money currently paid to the EU into health and schooling.

She confirmed that she wanted a bespoke trading deal with the European Union, unlike any other deal it has signed with other non-EU countries.

And she said she was working on policies here at home in a bid to address all aspects of why people voted for Brexit in the first place.

"The vote for Brexit had different elements to it - some people were voting because of their concerns about immigration, people wanted to take back control of our borders, our money, our laws," she said.

"But also, underpinning it, there was a vote for change. People did feel that the system wasn't working for them in perhaps the way that it should.