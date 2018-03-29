Carnival Cruise Line offers teenager free trip in exchange for his Snapchat handle

Carnival Cruise Line has convinced a US teenager to exchange his Snapchat handle for a free family cruise.

The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his home in Prospect, Virginia, on the hunt for his @CarnivalCruise handle.

They located the teenager after putting up signs across the small town.

The signs featured “chief fun officer,” retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, asking, “Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?”

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper, he and his family were offered a trip to Barcelona on board the company's newest ship, the Carnival Horizon.

The offer was said to be worth over $5,000 (£3,500).