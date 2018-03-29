- ITV Report
Cloudy with some rain in the south, sunshine and showers in the north
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the south, some of this could be heavy and thundery in places. Sunny spells and showers for the north. Northeast Scotland will see further hill snow.
Tonight:
Sleet and snow are likely for parts of Scotland tonight. Rain and hill snow will move into northern England, with further showery rain possible in the south later.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: