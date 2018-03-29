- ITV Report
Emotional plea to end police killings at Stephon Clark's funeral
A poignant funeral service has been held for a man shot 20 times by police, despite him only carrying a mobile phone.
The death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California has sparked protests and a resolve from demonstrators to force changes across US police forces.
During the service on Thursday, Mr Clark's brother Stevante hugged and kissed the casket and led the crowd in chants of his brother's name.
Reverend Al Sharpton hugged and consoled him, telling the crowd not to judge how families grieve.
"We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice," the civil rights activist said.
"This is about justice. This is about standing with people with courage."
City officials braced for more protests as mourners gathered at Bayside of South Sacramento church.
Some mourners at Wednesday’s wake predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.
Rev Sharpton delivered his eulogy with Stevante Clark clutching him around the neck.
The New York preacher said it was time to "stop this madness" of fatal shootings by police officers.
Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Mr Clark.
Video of the nighttime incident released by police shows a man later identified as Mr Clark running into the backyard where police fired 20 rounds at him after screaming "gun, gun, gun."
It turned out Mr Clark was holding a mobile phone.
On Wednesday, about 50 protesters took over a road near the Sacramento district attorney’s office as part of a protest organised by the local Black Lives Matter chapter to urge the district attorney to file charges against the officers who shot Mr Clark.
In New York City, hundreds of people marched to protest the shooting and at least 11 people were detained as tensions flared.
The California attorney general’s office joined the investigation, a move Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he hopes will bring "faith and transparency" to a case that he said has sparked "extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city."