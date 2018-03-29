Emotional plea to end police killings at Stephon Clark's funeral

A poignant funeral service has been held for a man shot 20 times by police, despite him only carrying a mobile phone.

The death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California has sparked protests and a resolve from demonstrators to force changes across US police forces.

During the service on Thursday, Mr Clark's brother Stevante hugged and kissed the casket and led the crowd in chants of his brother's name.

Reverend Al Sharpton hugged and consoled him, telling the crowd not to judge how families grieve.

"We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice," the civil rights activist said.

"This is about justice. This is about standing with people with courage."