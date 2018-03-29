Game over, deal done: Why does GKN matter?
"Game over, no recount. Deal done." The board of GKN have surrendered and they're urging the shareholders who backed them to do the same.
A hostile, controversial and ferociously contested takeover bid has concluded. Britain's third largest engineering company will soon be under new ownership.
52.4% of GKN's shareholders voted to accepted Melrose's offer of 442p a share.
The Melrose Chairman, Christopher Miller, is "delighted and grateful" and pledges to create a "UK industrial powerhouse". Some would argue that's exactly what he's just bought. GKN may not be as profitable as the City would like but it certainly doesn't need rescuing.
Melrose has a fan club. It's got a track record of making money for shareholders and rewarding its directors handsomely in the process.
Earlier this month the three co-founders of Melrose told MPs they'd each earned £40 million in the last financial year.
The Melrose playbook is: buy it, do it up, sell it. A long-term commitment to building up the UK's engineering base is not a priority whatever noises Melrose makes to the contrary.
The company will likely bulk GKN up on debt, management will be incentivised to push up profit margins. Suppliers know what's coming; Airbus and many others in the aerospace and automotive supply chain opposed the deal.
The takeover clearly has implications for investment and jobs in Britain. Labour is urging the Government to intervene and block the deal on the grounds of national security, but the legal advice the GKN board received was an attempt to block the takeover on these grounds will fail.
The US government may take a different view. President Trump is feeling protectionist and GKN is one of only a few contractors allowed to work on the B21 strike bomber project, but it feels unlikely.
Does it matter who owns British assets, as long as they keep British jobs here? Does it matter if Melrose is only in it for the short-term? After all, they only hit the jackpot if they create value.
The thinking on this in Westminster has changed. The feeling now is these things matter very greatly but this Government seem ideologically set against intervention. GKN was a PLC, takeovers are always a risk.
Greg Clark and co probably wish this bid had failed, but they don't appear minded to step in.
Quite where this leaves the Government's Industrial Strategy isn't clear. At the heart of it sat a vision of engineering being something Britain can excel at, something we can project and sell to the rest of the world.
GKN was the poster boy when the industrial strategy was unveiled, the company's former chief executive shared a stage with ministers. Now the company he ran is destined to be broken-up and sold off, very possibly to foreign investors.
So far this month, Laird PLC has been sold to private equity, Fenner to Michelin and now GKN to Melrose. Surely this isn't part of the plan.