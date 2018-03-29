Game over, deal done: Why does GKN matter?

"Game over, no recount. Deal done." The board of GKN have surrendered and they're urging the shareholders who backed them to do the same.

A hostile, controversial and ferociously contested takeover bid has concluded. Britain's third largest engineering company will soon be under new ownership.

52.4% of GKN's shareholders voted to accepted Melrose's offer of 442p a share.

The Melrose Chairman, Christopher Miller, is "delighted and grateful" and pledges to create a "UK industrial powerhouse". Some would argue that's exactly what he's just bought. GKN may not be as profitable as the City would like but it certainly doesn't need rescuing.

Melrose has a fan club. It's got a track record of making money for shareholders and rewarding its directors handsomely in the process.

Earlier this month the three co-founders of Melrose told MPs they'd each earned £40 million in the last financial year.

The Melrose playbook is: buy it, do it up, sell it. A long-term commitment to building up the UK's engineering base is not a priority whatever noises Melrose makes to the contrary.

The company will likely bulk GKN up on debt, management will be incentivised to push up profit margins. Suppliers know what's coming; Airbus and many others in the aerospace and automotive supply chain opposed the deal.