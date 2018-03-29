Melrose succeeds in £8.1 billion takeover of GKN

Melrose has succeeded in its hostile bid to take over GKN for £8.1 billion after securing the backing of the engineering giant's shareholders.

A total of 52.43% investor votes were cast in favour of the deal going ahead as of 1pm, above the 50% plus 1 share threshold.

In a statement Melrose's chair, Christopher Miller, said the company were "delighted and grateful to have received support from GKN shareholders for our plan to create a UK industrial powerhouse with a market capitalisation of over GBP10 billion and a tremendous future.

"We are looking forward to working with GKN's talented workforce and to delivering for customers and all stakeholders. Melrose has made commitments as to investment in R&D, skills and people and we are very excited about putting these into action.

"Let me assure you that GKN is entering into very good hands."

Melrose's victory brings to a close a bitter battle that has raged since January, although there are likely to be renewed calls for Business Secretary Greg Clark to intervene in the deal.

He has already called for "binding" agreements over Melrose's proposals for GKN.

ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills says the Government is unlikely to be able to block the deal.