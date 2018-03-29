Mixed conditions for Easter Weekend

Good Friday: Early rain and hill snow will across northern areas turning showery. Heavy rain developing over southern and perhaps some southern parts of the UK. Generally drier and brighter elsewhere.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Staying generally unsettled, cold and frosty, with further rain for most. Driest in the northwest. Heavy rain in the south may turn to snow across England and Wales on Monday.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: