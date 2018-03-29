Netflix announces new Prince Philip for The Crown

Outlander star Tobias Menzies will take over from Matt Smith in portraying Prince Philip in Netflix show The Crown.

Smith left the role at the end of season two - and the firm announced on Thursday that Menzies would be taking on the role for the third and fourth series.

As well as appearing in the Scottish time-travel drama, Menzies has featured in a range of hit shows including Game of Thrones, Black Mirror and Catastrophe.