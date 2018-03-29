- ITV Report
-
Netflix announces new Prince Philip for The Crown
Outlander star Tobias Menzies will take over from Matt Smith in portraying Prince Philip in Netflix show The Crown.
Smith left the role at the end of season two - and the firm announced on Thursday that Menzies would be taking on the role for the third and fourth series.
As well as appearing in the Scottish time-travel drama, Menzies has featured in a range of hit shows including Game of Thrones, Black Mirror and Catastrophe.
Menzies was also in The Night Manager alongside Olivia Colman, who was announced as taking over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II last year.
The new seasons will follow the royal couple from the 1960s to the 1980s.
At a charity event earlier in March, Colman met Prince Charles - who appeared unaware she would soon be playing his mother on-screen.