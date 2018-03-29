North and South Korea leaders to hold summit in April

North and South Korea's leaders will hold their first summit in more than a decade next month.

The talks between Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will be held on the 27 April.

The date was announced after high-level officials from the two sides met in the border village Panmunjom on Thursday to prepare for the summit.

It comes amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear programme.

The leaders of the two Koreas have only held talks twice since the 1950-53 Korean War, in 2000 and 2007.