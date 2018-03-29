Oxford student urges youngsters from ethnic minorities to apply for top unis despite racist abuse

Varaidzo Kativhu wasn't content with overcoming the odds by gaining a place at the University of Oxford for herself - she has decided to help other people from ethnic minority backgrounds to follow in her footsteps too.

The archaeology and ancient history student, who was born in Zimbabwe, felt she may not fit in when she first started at the prestigious uni.

However after settling in, she decided to document her time there with a YouTube channel, to let people know "we can all prosper in an environment like Oxford".

Her videos have attracted an overwhelmingly positive response, and the 19-year-old says the channel is working, and she has encouraged "a few people to apply".

She has also received some racist abuse, which has seen celebrities and politicians jump to her defence.

In the wake of the abuse, Varaidzo had a message for anyone considering applying for a top university. "You deserve to, you should go for your dream. Whatever your potential is, you're allowed to achieve that and realise that," she said.