Peter Kay breaks silence three months after cancelling tour

Peter Kay has made his first public comments since cancelling his tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances" three months ago.

The comedian posted to his official Twitter account to announce a charity screening showing new episodes of hit TV show Car Share in April.

The 44-year-old was forced to axe his highly-anticipated first live tour in eight years back in December.

The comic wrote: "Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay's Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am."