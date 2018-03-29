Russia expels 60 US diplomats in tit-for-tat response to Sergei Skripal poisoning measures

Russia has expelled 60 US diplomats and closed the consulate in its second-largest city St Petersburg.

The moves were announced by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who said it was part of a "tough response" to US action over the spy poisoning case in the UK.

Mr Lavrov said that the US ambassador had been informed of the "retaliatory measures".

He said they included "the expulsion of the equivalent number of diplomats and our decision to withdraw permission for the functioning of the US consulate general in Saint Petersburg".