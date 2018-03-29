'I'm absolutely gutted': Steve Smith breaks down in tears as he apologises for ball-tampering scandal

Disgraced Australian cricket captain Steve Smith broke down in tears during an emotional press conference in which he apologised profusely for the ball-tampering scandal. Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy and banned for 12 months, admitted to a "serious failure in leadership" during a press conference in Sydney after being sent home from South Africa.

I want to make clear that as captain of the Australia cricket team I take full responsibility. I made a serious error of judgement. It was a serious failure of leadership - of my leadership. I'll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it's caused. I know I'll regret this for the rest of my life. – Steve Smith

Supported by his father as he fought back tears, he said he hoped he could be a "force for change" in the game.

Smith was supported by his father at the press conference. Credit: AP

Smith was banned along with former vice captain David Warner, who has been pinpointed as the chief instigator in the cheating. Warner has yet to face the public, but issued a statement via Twitter admitting his actions had left a "stain" on the game. "Mistakes have been made which has damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it," he wrote. "I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days."

Batsman Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera attempting to use tape and dirt to change the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa, has been banned for nine months. He gave a press conference in Perth earlier on Thursday, apologising both for taking part in the tampering and for lying about the use of the sandpaper, saying he "panicked". Darren Lehmann will continue in his role as head coach of the Australia team after a Cricket Australia investigation found that he had no prior knowledge of the plan.

Batsman Cameron Bancroft has also apologised. Credit: AP