Yulia Skripal 'improving rapidly and no longer critical'

Yulia Skripal is no longer in a critical condition and is now described as stable, more than three weeks after she was poisoned along with her father, Sergei, by the nerve agent Novichok.

Salisbury NHS Trust said the 33-year-old is "improving rapidly", but her 66-year-old father remains in a "critical but stable" condition.

Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director for Salisbury District Hospital, said: "I'm pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal.

"She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day.

"I want to take this opportunity to once again thank the staff of Salisbury District Hospital for delivering such high quality care to these patients over the last few weeks.

"I am very proud both of our front-line staff and all those who support them."