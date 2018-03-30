A cold and unsettled Easter weekend.

Wet and windy across central and southern parts of the UK overnight, along with some wintry showers across northeast England and eastern Scotland. Drier and clearer elsewhere, particularly in the northwest, where some patchy frost is possible.

Outbreaks of rain for many on Saturday, and some hill snow in the north. Driest and brightest in northwest Scotland. Turning drier from the west during the day. Breezy and cold.

Drier for most on Easter Sunday. Heavy rain will move north later Sunday into Easter Monday, turning to snow in places, especially high ground. Tuesday milder but showery in the south.