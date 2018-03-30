A cold, unsettled often wet Easter weekend

Wet and windy across central and southern parts of the UK later today, along with some wintry showers across northeast England and eastern Scotland. Drier and clearer elsewhere, particularly in the northwest, where some patchy frost is possible.

Outbreaks of rain for many, and some hill snow in the north overnight. Driest and brightest in northwest Scotland. Turning drier from the west during the day. Breezy and cold.

Drier for most on Easter Day. Heavy rain will move north later Sunday into Monday, turning to snow in places, especially high ground. Tuesday milder but showery in the south.