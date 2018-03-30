- ITV Report
-
Anthony Joshua nearly a stone lighter ahead of showdown with Joseph Parker
Anthony Joshua weighed in nearly a stone lighter than his last fight, ahead of his world heavyweight unification showdown with Joseph Parker.
Joshua, the WBA and IBF champion, tipped the scales at 17st 4lbs 2oz for Saturday's fight at the Principality Stadium - 6lbs heavier than New Zealand's WBO champion Parker.
The 28-year-old had shed 12lbs from his 18st 2lbs frame when stopping Carlos Takam in October, while Parker has lost 9lbs since outpointing Hughie Fury a month earlier.
Joshua said the lighter weight will help him to be "a lot sharper".
With both unbeaten champions coming in significantly lighter than their previous fights, the action before a 78,000 sell-out crowd promises to be fast and furious.
"He looked good, but I would expect that from a world champion," Joshua said. "You will be in for a good, good fight (on Saturday) night, believe me."
Parker is unbeaten in 24 fights and remains confident of upsetting the odds.
"The first few rounds could go either way, depends who follows their game-plan better - I'm ready for anything," Parker said. "I'm here for war. You'll have to do everything to beat me."