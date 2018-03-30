Anthony Joshua nearly a stone lighter ahead of showdown with Joseph Parker

Anthony Joshua weighed in nearly a stone lighter than his last fight, ahead of his world heavyweight unification showdown with Joseph Parker.

Joshua, the WBA and IBF champion, tipped the scales at 17st 4lbs 2oz for Saturday's fight at the Principality Stadium - 6lbs heavier than New Zealand's WBO champion Parker.

The 28-year-old had shed 12lbs from his 18st 2lbs frame when stopping Carlos Takam in October, while Parker has lost 9lbs since outpointing Hughie Fury a month earlier.

Joshua said the lighter weight will help him to be "a lot sharper".