Extreme security plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding revealed

The tight security measures in place for the upcoming royal wedding have been revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guests will be faced with airport-style security and metal barriers to deter vehicle attacks.

The force policing the big day in Windsor are taking extra precautions to protect the couple.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to flock to the Berkshire town on 19th May for what will likely be the largest event ever policed by Thames Valley Police.