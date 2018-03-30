Rough sleeping task force launched to cut number of people living on the street

A rough sleeping task force to cut the number of people living on the street is being launched as the Government promised to break the cycle of homelessness.

Councils with high levels of rough sleepers will also be given cash from a £30 million fund, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said.

The Government has faced intense criticism over spiralling numbers of people on the streets and housing minster Heather Wheeler has promised to resign if the problem gets worse on her watch.

Mr Javid said the latest plans were part of the Government's ongoing work to halve rough sleeping by 2022 and eliminate it by 2027.

"This winter has tragically claimed the lives of a number of people sleeping on the streets," he said.

"This is completely unacceptable in modern Britain.

"No-one should ever have to sleep rough and this Government is determined to break the homelessness cycle once and for all."

The plight of England's estimated 4,700 rough sleepers was starkly highlighted by the Beast from the East storm which plunged the country into sub-zero temperatures.

A record number of rough sleepers were referred to a specialist helpline by members of the public as the icy blast gripped the country.