- ITV Report
Irish pubs to open on Good Friday for first time in 90 years
Pubs in the Republic of Ireland will open on Good Friday for the first time in 90 years.
Alcohol sales had been banned on the religious day, but the law was amended in January due to the economic benefit.
It is estimated that the change will generate as much as £35 million to the economy.
Critics of the amendment prefer an alcohol-free Friday on religious grounds and believe the change could also lead to alcohol abuse.
Pubs will open at 10:30 until closing at 00:30 in the Republic of Ireland.
North of the border, pubs can only serve alcohol between 17:00 and 23:00.